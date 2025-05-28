ENG
7-year-old girl wounded by FPV drone strike in Mykolaiv region

Shelling of Mykolaiv region on 28 May 2025

Russian occupiers attacked two districts of the Mykolaiv region on the night of 28 May 2025. A child was injured.

This was reported by the head of the RMA Vitalii Kim, Censor.NET informs.

Mykolaiv district

At 00:05, the Russian occupiers attacked the Halytsynivka community with an FPV drone. In the village of Lupareve, a 7-year-old girl sustained light injuries, she was treated on the spot. Private houses and three cars were damaged.

At around 02:00, Russians fired a rocket at Ochakiv. A recreational facility was damaged. There were no casualties.

Bashtanskyi district

From 01:06 to 01:18, the enemy attacked Snihurivka community with a "Shahed 131/136" UAV. The attack damaged one non-residential building, two residential buildings and power lines in Vasylivka village. The power supply was cut off to 200 subscribers, and is almost restored. There were no casualties.

