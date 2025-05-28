7-year-old girl wounded by FPV drone strike in Mykolaiv region
Russian occupiers attacked two districts of the Mykolaiv region on the night of 28 May 2025. A child was injured.
This was reported by the head of the RMA Vitalii Kim, Censor.NET informs.
Mykolaiv district
At 00:05, the Russian occupiers attacked the Halytsynivka community with an FPV drone. In the village of Lupareve, a 7-year-old girl sustained light injuries, she was treated on the spot. Private houses and three cars were damaged.
At around 02:00, Russians fired a rocket at Ochakiv. A recreational facility was damaged. There were no casualties.
Bashtanskyi district
From 01:06 to 01:18, the enemy attacked Snihurivka community with a "Shahed 131/136" UAV. The attack damaged one non-residential building, two residential buildings and power lines in Vasylivka village. The power supply was cut off to 200 subscribers, and is almost restored. There were no casualties.
