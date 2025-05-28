Russian troops again tried to cross border in direction of Stroivka. Enemy equipment and personnel were destroyed in Pokrovsk direction - OSGT "Khortytsia"

Over the past day, on May 27, 2025, in the Kharkiv sector, the enemy attacked the positions of Ukrainian units in Vovchansk. The enemy had no success.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the OSGT "Khortytsia".

As noted, in the Kupiansk direction, the enemy made another unsuccessful attempt to cross the state border of Ukraine in the direction of Stroyivka. They also unsuccessfully stormed near Dovhenke, Doroshivka, Kopanky, and Zahryzove.

According to the OSGT "Khortytsia", in the Lyman sector, the occupation army attacked near the settlements of Nadia, Hrekivka, Olhivka, and Ridkodub. The enemy's assault was repelled. The enemy's attempts to improve the tactical situation in Serebryanske forestry also failed.

"In the Kramatorsk sector, the enemy's offensive took place in the areas of Markove, Bila Hora, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Stupochky, and Chasiv Yar. Ukrainian defenders prevented the loss of positions.

In the Toretsk sector, the invaders conducted assault operations in the areas of Diliyivka, Druzhba, Zorya, Yablunivka, and Toretsk. All enemy attacks were repelled," the statement said.

Read it on Censor.NET: Russian troops are "slipping" east of the Pokrovsk direction, - "Khortytsia" JFO

It is also noted that in the Pokrovsk sector, the aggressor army attacked near Malynivka, Yelyzavetivka, Myroliubivka, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novomykolayivka, Muravka, Novosergiyivka, Oleksiivka, Lysivka, and Andriivka. Defense Forces units inflicted losses in equipment and personnel on the enemy.

According to the OSGT "Khortytsia", in the Novopavlivka sector, the enemy tried to break through the defenses of our defenders near Kostiantynopil, Bahatyry, Vesele, Shevchenko, and Komar. The enemy attacks were successfully repelled. The defenders continue to hold back the onslaught, destroying the enemy's superior forces.