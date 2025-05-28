ENG
News Peace negotiations
New round of talks between Ukraine and Russia will be announced in near future - Lavrov

Negotiations between Russia and United States. Lavrov announces meeting

A new round of talks between Russia and Ukraine will be announced in the near future.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said this, Censor.NET reports citing Russian media.

According to him, Russia insisted on the "abolition of discriminatory laws" at a meeting with Ukraine in Istanbul and will continue to do so at the next round.

