New round of talks between Ukraine and Russia will be announced in near future - Lavrov
A new round of talks between Russia and Ukraine will be announced in the near future.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said this, Censor.NET reports citing Russian media.
According to him, Russia insisted on the "abolition of discriminatory laws" at a meeting with Ukraine in Istanbul and will continue to do so at the next round.
