Next round of Ukraine peace talks between three leaders may take place in Geneva – Kellogg

U.S. Special Envoy for Ukraine Keith Kellogg stated that Washington has received a list of conditions from Kyiv for ending the war. The next round of peace talks may take place in Switzerland.

He made the comments during a broadcast on Fox News, as reported by Censor.NET.

Kellogg noted that the United States is now waiting for a corresponding memorandum from Russia — or, as he described it, a "sheet of conditions" outlining "how we can achieve peace."

"Once we put all of that together, there will be another meeting. We believe it may be held in Geneva. We had hoped to host it at the Vatican, but the Russians were unwilling to travel there. So Geneva could be the next stop, where the three key leaders — Putin, President Zelenskyy, and President Trump — would meet to agree on the terms and sign a document to end this war," the U.S. presidential envoy added.

As previously reported, Russia had announced it would present its peace terms to Ukraine after the largest prisoner exchange, "1,000 for 1,000", which lasted from Friday to Sunday. However, no official document from Moscow has yet been provided.