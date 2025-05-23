Russia ready to hand over draft peace deal after prisoner exchange – Lavrov

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov claims that Russia will allegedly be ready to hand over to Ukraine a draft document on the "long-term settlement of the crisis" once the large-scale prisoner exchange under the "1000-for-1000" format is completed.

As reported by Censor.NET, Lavrov was quoted by Russian state media.

"Russia will be ready to present Kyiv with a draft document listing the terms for reaching a long-term agreement on resolving the crisis immediately after the prisoner exchange is completed," Lavrov said.

According to him, Moscow will continue working on documents outlining the "conditions and requirements" for reaching an agreement with Ukraine, "despite provocations."

"Moscow considers drone attacks on civilian targets in Russia to be the result of support for Ukrainian Nazis by certain European countries," Lavrov added.

As a reminder, on May 23, 390 Ukrainians returned home from Russian captivity. This marked the first stage of the prisoner exchange under the "1000-for-1000" format.

Background:

On the evening of May 19, Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin held a phone call that lasted over two hours.

Following the conversation, the Kremlin leader stated that Moscow was ready to propose and work with Ukraine on a potential memorandum for a future peace agreement. At the same time, Putin emphasized the need to find compromises acceptable to both countries.

U.S. President Donald Trump announced that Russia and Ukraine would immediately begin negotiations on a ceasefire and ending the war.

