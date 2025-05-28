ENG
News Offensive on Kharkiv
Information about transfer of 50,000-strong Russian group to attack Kharkiv is fake - OTG "Kharkiv"

Kharkiv attacked by drones

The information presented in foreign media about the deployment of a 50,000-strong Russian group to the Ukrainian border to attack Kharkiv is not true.

This was officially reported by the OTG "Kharkiv", Censor.NET reports.

They recall that the media, citing "Western analysts," wrote about the enemy's preparations for a new large-scale offensive on Kharkiv. To this end, 50,000 occupants have allegedly been deployed from Kursk to our border.

"This information does not correspond to reality," the Kharkiv regional organization emphasizes and calls for careful verification of information before its publication.

наступ на Харків

