Russians storm small infantry groups only on small section of border in Sumy region - State Border Service

Russian occupants are using troops in the Sumy region who fought against the Ukrainian Defense Forces in the Kursk region. The total length of the border with Russia in the Sumy region is 550 kilometers.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported on Hromadske Radio by the spokesman for the State Border Guard Service, Andriy Demchenko.

"The forces that the enemy kept opposite this section, attacking, in particular, the Ukrainian Defense Forces during the operation within the Kursk region, are now being used on this section," the spokesman said.

According to him, the occupants are currently using infantry to conduct assaults, either on foot or on ATVs and motorcycles. Their goal is to gain a foothold and expand the combat zone. The Russians are not using heavy equipment in this section of the front. However, Andriy Demchenko assured that the Ukrainian Defense Forces are trying to destroy Russian infantry not only after crossing the border, but also on the outskirts of it.

Watch more: Border guards destroy two quad bikes used by Russian troops attempting to enter Ukrainian territory from Kursk direction. VIDEO