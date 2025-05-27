2 401 2
Border guards destroy two quad bikes used by Russian troops attempting to enter Ukraine territory from Kursk direction. VIDEO
In the Kursk direction, fighters from the "Steel Border" unit destroyed enemy equipment and positions, including two quad bikes used by invaders attempting to cross into Ukrainian territory, and one shelter housing enemy personnel.
According to Censor.NET, the video was published on the State Border Guard Service's telegram channel.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password