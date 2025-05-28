EU plans to create maritime security center in Black Sea - Bloomberg

The European Union plans to open a maritime security center in the Black Sea to monitor potential threats and protect critical infrastructure.

This was stated by EU Chief Diplomat Kaja Kallas, Censor.NET reports citing Bloomberg.

According to Kallas, the creation of such a center is intended to provide early warning of possible threats by strengthening surveillance capabilities in the region. She noted that information would be shared with Ukraine and other countries in the Black Sea region whenever possible.

Kallas also suggested holding a special EU ministerial meeting with the countries of the region to strengthen cooperation.

