Control over appointments to rear positions has been strengthened, - Land Forces

The Command of the Land Forces of the AFU has strengthened control over the process of recruitment and appointment to rear positions.

As noted, each position, including rear positions, plays a critical role in ensuring combat readiness and supporting the frontline.

"Rear positions, such as logistics, financial and economic service, medical support or administrative functions, are intended to effectively provide the army with resources, and not to create a "safe haven" for those trying to avoid responsibility for corruption schemes, bribery and other abuses," the statement said.

It is also noted that in connection with cases where individuals, including defendants in corruption cases, tried to use rear vacancies to escape from justice, the Command of the Land Forces of the AFU has strengthened control over the process of recruitment and appointment to such positions.

"For example, the order of the military unit commander dated 09 May 2025 to recruit Natalia Maksymenko, Deputy Prosecutor of Zaporizhzhia region, to a rear accountant position was cancelled due to violation of the mobilisation procedure approved by the Cabinet of Ministers Resolution No. 560 dated 16 May 2024. This confirms that any attempts to use rear positions as a loophole to evade responsibility will be firmly stopped.

We emphasise that every position, even in the rear, requires high responsibility, professionalism and dedication to the defence of Ukraine. The rear units will not be a "safe haven" for those who seek to avoid fair punishment. The Land Forces remain committed to the principles of transparency, legality and justice in all aspects of their activities," the Land Forces summed up.