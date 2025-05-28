ENG
Merz: Germany promises to help Ukraine in its fight against Russia "as long as it takes"

Friedrich Merz

Germany will assist the Ukrainian people in their fight against Russian aggression for as long as it takes.

This was stated by German Chancellor Friedrich Merz during a press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

During his visit to Germany, President Zelenskyy hold talks with Chancellor Merz, after which the two leaders would meet with representatives of German companies. The President of Ukraine is also scheduled to meet with Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier at the Bellevue Palace.

See more: Zelenskyy meets with Merz: they will discuss strengthening air defence and supply of artillery shells. PHOTOS

