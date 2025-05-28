Umerov contacted Medinsky, but we never received "memorandum" from Russia – Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine has not yet received any proposals from the Russian Federation regarding a resolution to the war.

He made the remarks during a press conference in Berlin, Censor.NET reports.

"We were indeed expecting them (Russia – ed.) to present their agenda, to state what they want. A ceasefire first, and then an agenda for a leaders’ meeting. We waited until the POW swap, then they said there would be an agenda or memorandum—whatever they come up with—right after the exchange. But nothing came after the exchange.

Our side reached out to the Russians. The defense minister (Rustem Umerov – ed.) called Medinsky. They said it would come, but we never received anything," he said.

According to Zelenskyy, Ukraine also contacted the United States, who are likewise waiting for a proposal.

"Everyone is waiting. But perhaps we should stop waiting and take more decisive steps," the president added.

