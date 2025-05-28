18 instructors were trained in use of DELTA for Army

The six-day training of the first set of instructors to work with the DELTA combat system has been completed, and 18 participants have already received the relevant certificates.

Who provided the training process?

The training process and certification were provided by the Center for Innovation and Development of Defense Technologies of the Ministry of Defense and the Training Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine with the support of the Aerial Intelligence NGO.

What is the essence of the training program?

The training was conducted according to a program specially designed for the Land Forces. The training focused on combining theory with practical application of the DELTA system.

The goal of the new training program is to improve instructors' skills in working with modern information systems for combat operations.

The Land Forces became the first branch of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to start such cooperation.

The introduction of the DELTA instructor training program is part of the Armed Forces' strategic course to modernize and improve the effectiveness of troops in the current combat environment.

In the future, it is planned to scale the program to all training centers and higher military educational institutions of the Security and Defense Forces of Ukraine.

What is the DELTA combat system?

"We have created a system where drones in the air, on the ground and at sea work together to deliver precision strikes in real time. The DELTA combat system gives our soldiers situational awareness and the ability to coordinate actions in minutes. This is how we fight smarter," said Kateryna Chernohorenko.