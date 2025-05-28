One person was killed as result of shelling of Sumy region by KABs

On May 28, Russian troops attacked the Esman community of the Sumy region with guided aerial bombs.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Sumy Regional Military Administration.

"Unfortunately, a local resident died as a result of the Russian attack. The body of a 74-year-old woman was unblocked from the rubble of a destroyed house. The Russian army continues to shell the territory of the Sumy region. Civilians are suffering," the statement said.

It is noted that yesterday alone, 9 people were wounded in the region as a result of hostile attacks: four in the Yunakivka community, three in the Okhtyrka community and two more in the Krasnopillia community.

Evacuations from the frontline areas continue. In total, civilians are being evacuated from 202 settlements in the region that are under the threat of shelling. Over 500 people have been evacuated over the past four days.

