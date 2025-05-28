Grossi to visit Ukraine and possibly Russia amid potential Zaporizhzhia NPP restart

Rafael Grossi, head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), has announced plans to visit Kyiv in the coming days, amid reports that Russian forces are laying power lines to connect the occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) to Russia’s energy system.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Euro News.

"I can say that in the coming days I will travel to Kyiv again, and possibly to Russia as well."

The IAEA Director General noted that military operations continue in the vicinity of the plant.

"We are concerned about this, and we are monitoring the situation. As you know, we are constantly present at the plant. And we will continue discussing this matter with both sides, including the Russians," he said, adding that the idea of restarting operations at the plant "is an issue that requires very careful consideration and possibly a very thorough safety assessment. So this is one of the matters I will be discussing with them in the coming days."

Read more: Umerov contacted Medinsky, but we never received "memorandum" from Russia – Zelenskyy

According to a report by Greenpeace, Russian engineers are constructing a high-voltage transmission line in the temporarily occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk regions. This infrastructure may be intended to power up the Russian-controlled ZNPP.