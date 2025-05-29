After meeting with Rubio, Wadephul said he was optimistic about US imposing new sanctions on Russia

After a meeting with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said he was optimistic that the US would impose sanctions on Russia if dictator Putin continues to evade a peace deal with Ukraine.

His statement was quoted by Bloomberg, Censor.NET reports.

"We have a common position regarding Ukraine. Here in the United States, over 80 senators are prepared to consider and pass a sanctions bill in Congress. That is not in the hands of my interlocutor today (Marco Rubio - ed.), but of the Senate. But he, like me, assumes that if Putin continues his attitude of denial, action will be taken," - the German minister said.

According to the agency, President Donald Trump made it clear to Ukraine and its allies in Europe that his administration was ready to impose new sanctions on Moscow if it did not agree to a ceasefire, but appeared to abandon this position after a phone call with Putin last week.

On Wednesday, 28 May, Trump said he was refraining from imposing new sanctions on Russia to preserve the chance for a peace deal.

"If I think I’m close to getting a deal, I don’t want to screw it up by doing that," Bloomberg quoted him as saying.

