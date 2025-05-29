Microelectronics enterprise is on fire in St. Petersburg. VIDEO

On the night of 29 May, a fire broke out on the territory of "Avangard" plant in St Petersburg, Russia. The company specialises in the production of microelectronics and has the status of a strategic enterprise in Russia.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Russian telegram channels.

According to reports, the fire broke out around 1 a.m. on the premises where the chips were manufactured and assembled. According to eyewitnesses, a thick column of black smoke rose above the fire site, and the flames covered an area of about 100 square metres.

Telegram channels also reported loud explosions before the fire. However, there have been no official reports of a drone attack.

"Avangard" Plant is a research and production enterprise specialising in the development and manufacture of products in the field of microelectronics, microsystems engineering, instrument engineering and power electronics. It was founded in 1948. The company employs over 900 people.

"Avangard is an important element of the Russian military-industrial complex, as its products are used in air defence systems and missile systems such as the S-300 and Tor.

The company regularly fulfils orders from the Russian Ministry of Defence.

