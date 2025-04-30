ENG
Military warehouses catch fire in Russia’s Transbaikalia. VIDEO

In the village of Velikaya Tura, Karimsky district, Russian Transbaikalia, military warehouses caught fire.

According to Censor.NET, the entrance to the village where the military unit is located was blocked. The fire has spread for several kilometres. The fire is being extinguished, among other things, by an aircraft and a fire train. The cause of the fire is still unknown.

