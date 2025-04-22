Fire at 51st arsenal of GRAU in Russia’s Vladimir region: "Ammunition depot is on fire. It’s f#cked". VIDEO

A massive fire and explosions occur at the 51st GRAU (Main Missile and Artillery Directorate) arsenal in the Vladimir region of Russia.

As reported by Censor.NET, the road near the arsenal has been blocked, and evacuation is underway in nearby settlements. The evacuation of Barsovo has already been confirmed. Videos showing the fire and explosions are being shared online.

Warning: Foul language!

According to open-source data, the facility stored approximately 105,000 tons of missiles, artillery shells, multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) munitions, surface-to-air missile components (such as the S-300), and tactical missiles (including the 9M79 "Tochka-U"), across 45 storage bunkers and 30 open-air sites.

Read: Unknown persons blow up power poles near railway in Bryansk region of Russia