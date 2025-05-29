At night, drones attacked Moscow and region again: debris damaged house. VIDEO

On the night of 29 May, Moscow and the region were attacked by drones.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Russian telegram channels.

According to Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin, air defence forces repelled an attack by three drones that attacked the Moscow region. According to preliminary information, there was no serious damage or casualties. Emergency services are working at the crash site.

The network reports serious damage to a house in the "Mirax Park" residential complex in southwestern Moscow, which was allegedly hit by a drone.

Residents of Odintsovo, Aprelevka and Zvenigorod also reported explosions in the sky.

