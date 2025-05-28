Drones launched massive attack on Zelenograd near Moscow: hits on technology park were recorded. VIDEO+PHOTOS

Strike UAVs of various types attacked different regions of the Russian Federation during the night of 28 May. In the Moscow region, the city of Zelenograd came under attack.

According to locals, powerful explosions were heard in the region at night. As a result of the strike, a fire broke out in Zelenograd on the territory of the technology park and a building was damaged.

The damage to the facility in Zelenograd, one of Russia's scientific and industrial centres located northwest of the centre of Moscow, has already been confirmed.

Despite assurances from the Russian authorities that there was "no serious damage", numerous photos and videos of the explosions, the drone flight, the crash into "Elma" technopark and the subsequent fire were posted online.

What is known about "Elma" Technopark?

It is located 43 km from Moscow. UAVs are actively assembled on its premises.

Technopark plays a key role in the development of high-tech production in Russia. It is located on an area of more than 60,000 m² and includes production, office and warehouse space.

More than 150 companies with more than 2,500 jobs are residents.

"Elma" Technology Park brings together companies operating in the fields of micro- and radio electronics, information technology, additive manufacturing (3D printing), optical and control and measuring devices, robotics and neurotechnology.

In 2024, "Elma" Technopark was recognised as the best technology park in Russia according to the national rating of technology parks.

Zelenograd is often referred to as "Russia's Silicon Valley" because of its high concentration of high-tech companies.

