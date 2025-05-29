Russia is obstructing IAEA mission to ZNPP - Representation of Ukraine to OSCE and UN

Russia continues to use the occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant as a military base and an instrument of political blackmail, and systematically obstructs the work of the IAEA mission experts.

As Censor.NET informs, the Mission of Ukraine to the OSCE and the UN reports

"The aggressor state has repeatedly refused to provide security guarantees for the mission's rotation through the territory controlled by Ukraine and has deliberately created threats to the movement along the agreed route. An example is the Russian drone strike on a car with the IAEA logo in December 2024. These actions of Russia blatantly disregard international diplomatic efforts, including the initiatives of the United States of America, aimed at ending the war and ensuring global nuclear safety," the statement said.

Due to Russia's policy of blackmail, terror, aggression and demonstrative disregard for international law and the UN Charter, the IAEA is forced to rotate through the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine for the second time, as the Agency's experts have been working for more than 80 days under constant pressure, restrictions on freedom of movement and the presence of armed Russian units.

"Despite the Russian pressure, the IAEA remains committed to the principles of international law, in particular the inviolability of Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, and does not recognize any changes in jurisdiction over the Zaporizhzhia NPP, which remains a Ukrainian nuclear facility," the Mission of Ukraine to the OSCE and the UN emphasized.

They emphasized the critical importance of maintaining this position by international organizations and called for increased pressure on Russia to de-occupy and demilitarize the ZNPP.

"Ukraine calls for the development of a transparent mechanism based on international law that will allow the rotation of IAEA personnel exclusively through the territory controlled by the Government of Ukraine until the full return of the ZNPP to its rightful owner - Ukraine. This is the only possible way to ensure nuclear safety and compliance with the international legal order," the statement said.

Read more: Grossi to visit Ukraine and possibly Russia amid potential Zaporizhzhia NPP restart