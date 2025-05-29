Ruscists attacked Polohiv district in Zaporizhzhia with KABs, one person died (updated)
At dawn on 29 May, Russian invaders attacked the Polohiv district of Zaporizhzhia region with KABs.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov.
"The enemy attacked the village of Verkhnia Tersa with KABs. At least five aerial bombs were dropped on a private residential area. Residential buildings were destroyed and damaged," he said in a statement.
Fedorov notes that there are people under the rubble.
Update
One person was killed and another wounded in the Russian attack on the Polohivskyi district.
The medics are providing the wounded man with all the necessary assistance.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password