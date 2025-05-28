ENG
News Photo Shelling of the Zaporizhzhia region
Day in Zaporizhzhia: enemy shelled 10 settlements, 17-year-old boy was hospitalized. PHOTOS

On 27 May, the Rashists attacked frontline settlements in the Vasylivka and Polohy districts of the Zaporizhzhia region.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the regional police.

In total, the enemy fired 157 times from artillery and 6 times from multiple launch rocket systems, used 61 UAVs (mostly FPVs), and hit 5 times from air.

Bilenke of Zaporizhzhia, Stepnohirsk, Kamianske, Lobkove of Vasylivka, Gulyaypole, Shcherbaky, Novodanilivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, Novodarivka of Polohivskyi districts were under hostile fire.

A 17-year-old boy was injured as a result of an FPV drone strike on Verkhnyaya Tersa. He was hospitalised with numerous injuries.

