News Photo Shelling of the Zaporizhzhia region
Ruscists targeted fire station in Zaporizhzhia region, - State Emergency Service. PHOTOS

Russian troops attacked a fire and rescue unit in Zaporizhzhia region.

This was reported by the press service of the State Emergency Service, Censor.NET informs.

The building's windows, doors, interior decoration and a fire truck were damaged.

"This is not the first time the enemy has deliberately targeted rescue units. Fortunately, the personnel were in cover and were not injured," the statement said.

Russia strikes fire station in Zaporizhzhia
