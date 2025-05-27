Ruscists targeted fire station in Zaporizhzhia region, - State Emergency Service. PHOTOS

Russian troops attacked a fire and rescue unit in Zaporizhzhia region.

This was reported by the press service of the State Emergency Service, Censor.NET informs.

The building's windows, doors, interior decoration and a fire truck were damaged.

"This is not the first time the enemy has deliberately targeted rescue units. Fortunately, the personnel were in cover and were not injured," the statement said.

