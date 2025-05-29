Next meeting in "Ramstein" format will be held on June 4

The United Kingdom and Germany are convening a Contact Group on Ukraine's defense at NATO headquarters.

This was announced by the NATO press service, Censor.NET reports.

The meeting will take place on June 4, 2025.

The previous meeting in the Ramstein format took place on April 11 in Brussels.

