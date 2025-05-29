The threats of US President Donald Trump are worthless if they do not lead to the White House taking a tougher stance in relations with the Kremlin.

According to Censor.NET, The Telegraph writes writes about this.

"Among the worst features of Trump’s involvement in the Ukraine conflict has been his inability to maintain a consistent line towards Vladimir Putin. One minute he is praising the Russian autocrat as being a "smart" guy with whom he can do business. The next he is berating Putin for being "absolutely crazy" for maintaining Russia’s missile and drone attacks on civilian targets in Ukraine," Con Coughlin, Defence and Foreign Affairs Editor, believes.

He adds that Trump's assurances to end the war within 24 hours of taking office were frankly absurd. However, the official position of the Trump administration remains unchanged: it wants to end the war - even if it requires a number of unpleasant territorial concessions from Ukraine.

"Despite formulating an outline peace deal, which was widely condemned for rewarding Russian aggression, the penny finally seems to have dropped for Trump and his senior national security team that Putin has no genuine interest in seeking a peaceful resolution to the conflict," Coughlin notes.

All indications are that Putin's fruitless involvement in Trump's peace efforts is nothing more than a blatant attempt to stall for time to allow his troops to achieve tangible success on the battlefield.

Read more: Trump: In two weeks, we’ll know if Putin is tapping us along. If so – we’ll respond differently

"Trump has been forced to concede that, despite his administration’s attempts to negotiate a ceasefire, the Russians have shown no real interest in agreeing a deal. Despite Trump’s public insistence that his most recent two-hour phone call with Putin went "very well", and that "some progress has been made" in ending hostilities, the read-out provided by US officials to their European counterparts told a different story. Putin is not interested in ending the conflict, they reported, because he believes he is winning," the editor writes.