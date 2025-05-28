Trump: In two weeks, we’ll know if Putin is tapping us along. If so – we’ll respond differently

U.S. President Donald Trump has said he cannot yet determine whether Russian dictator Vladimir Putin truly wants to end the war against Ukraine.

The American leader made the statement during a conversation with journalists, according to Clash Report, as cited by Censor.NET.

"I’ll tell you within two weeks whether Putin is tapping us along. If he is, we’ll respond a little differently. Putin is playing with fire," the U.S. president said.

(Trump’s phrase "tapping us along" appears to be a personal expression implying that Putin may be deliberately misleading or stringing the U.S. along while pretending to seek peace - ed.note)

He added that his special envoy, Steven Witkoff, "is doing a phenomenal job and is dealing with them very strongly with the Russian side.

Trump also explained why he had not imposed sanctions on Russia, stating that he "didn’t want to ruin the deal."

Additionally, the U.S. president said he is "very disappointed by what’s been happening these past few nights, where people are getting killed in the middle of what you would call negotiations."

Trump noted that he is willing to join a meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

