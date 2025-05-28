Zelenskyy: Putin is more irritating to White House than I am

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that Russian President Vladimir Putin is more irritating to the White House than he is.

The head of state said this during a conversation with journalists, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

When asked who causes more irritation in the United States - he or Putin, Zelenskyy answered: "I think Putin. Because I may say unpleasant things, but I tell the truth. And I say what I think. And he may sometimes say very nice things, but they are false. And I think that for intelligent people, it's those other people who are more worrying. Whatever the public rhetoric is, I think they're really disappointed - I don't know if that's the right word. But I think in general, the White House understands that Putin definitely doesn't want to end anything the way the White House wants it to end."

The President added that a partnership can be very uncomfortable, but it can still be a partnership.

"It seems to me that the issue with Putin is that if you think you are in a dialogue, you are really alone," Zelenskyy concluded.

Read more: We’ll read their proposals and give them definite answer - Zelenskyy on memorandum with Russia