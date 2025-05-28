We’ll read their proposals and give them definite answer - Zelenskyy on memorandum with Russia

Ukraine is currently waiting for proposals from Russia on the next steps to settle the war and will respond when it receives the memorandum.

This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy at a meeting with journalists on 27 May, Censor.NET reports citing RBC-Ukraine.

As the head of state stressed, Ukraine supported an unconditional ceasefire and the transition to diplomacy in any format and composition, and was ready for direct meetings with Russia or with mediation almost anywhere in the civilised world.

Zelenskyy added that during the talks in Istanbul, Russia had set appropriate conditions, and the parties agreed to exchange thousands of people. But, as the president noted, "Russia was not ready for other steps in the agendas of the Istanbul meeting." In particular, this refers to the ceasefire.

And they said that they were not ready for that. They said that we would come back to you with some signals. The United States of America also sent us the same message. The Turkish side also recorded the same thing during the relevant meetings. All this happened during the two days of Turkish negotiations. On our side, there was Defence Minister Umerov, who was in contact with Mr Medinsky on the Russian side. Russia said: ‘We will hand you something called a memorandum,’ the president explained.

According to Zelenskyy, in the "memorandum", Russia should describe its next steps and whether it is able to support a ceasefire and a meeting at the level of state leaders.

"We'll read their proposals and give them a definite answer. That's all. There is nothing to add," Zelenskyy said.

Earlier, Peskov said that Russia had not yet handed over a draft memorandum to Ukraine, the document needed to be prepared.