Trump’s recent statements about Putin should not be seen as frustration – U.S. State Department

U.S. President Donald Trump accused Russian dictator Vladimir Putin of "playing with fire" following one of the most massive missile attacks on Ukraine carried out by Russia. However, the statement does not necessarily reflect personal frustration on the part of the American leader.

This was stated by State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce during a Fox News broadcast, according to Censor.NET.

"President Trump’s recent statements on Russia should not be interpreted as a sign of frustration. They are a clear expression of his view on what is happening. And I believe Russia should take this seriously," she said.

She also noted that the United States continues to support direct negotiations between Russia and Ukraine.

Bruce emphasized that Trump is "determined" to end the wars that began before he took office, and that his comments directed at Putin "clearly indicate a personal interest in the substance of what is happening."

"If the Russians cared about the substance of how this is unfolding (the war in Ukraine – Ed.), they would be less focused on the statements and more on what they themselves can do — what is within their power — to stop the bloodshed and killings taking place right now," the State Department spokesperson said.

She added that the United States "has a fairly clear understanding of the position both sides are in" regarding Russia’s war against Ukraine.

As a reminder, on May 27, U.S. President Donald Trump stated that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is "playing with fire," and emphasized that if it weren’t for him, "a lot of bad things" would have happened with Russia.