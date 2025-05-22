Russia claims to want negotiations but does everything to avoid peaceful resolution – French Foreign Ministry

Russia is behaving hypocritically and is trying to buy time by pretending to be open to negotiations.

"From the Russian side, we hear quite a hypocritical discourse. Russia claims to want negotiations but, in reality, is doing everything to avoid a peaceful resolution. In fact, it is trying to buy time — and is succeeding in doing so by continuing the war," Lemoine said.

According to him, this logic is reflected in the Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin’s refusal to engage in negotiations in Istanbul, when he sent a low-level delegation.

"The American side is seeking a swift ceasefire, and I believe Europeans and Ukrainians agree with this approach. However, the war must first be stopped, and only then can we enter a phase where a ceasefire is reached and peace negotiations can begin — with stable and lasting guarantees," he explained.

Lemoine also reminded that the French diplomatic service will continue to do everything possible to avoid three "traps" set by Russia in a potential negotiation process.

"First, negotiations cannot take place under bombs — so we have a very clear sequence of actions: first, a ceasefire must be achieved. Second, there can be no demilitarization of Ukraine, which means the Ukrainian army must remain strong. And most importantly — since these appear to be the conditions set by Putin — sanctions cannot be lifted before negotiations begin," Lemoine explained.

The French Foreign Ministry spokesperson emphasized that if constructive dialogue on a peace plan cannot be established, pressure on Russia will be increased through large-scale sanctions.

