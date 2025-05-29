Ukraine to boycott World Judo Championships over Belarus’ permission to compete under state flag

The Ukrainian national team will not compete at the 2025 World Judo Championships. This decision was made in response to the decision of the International Judo Federation (IJF) to allow the Belarusian team to compete at the World Cup using state symbols.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Ukrainian Judo Federation.

"On May 16, 2025, the official website of the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Belarus published information on the decision of the Executive Committee of the International Judo Federation (IJF), according to which, starting from June 1, 2025, Belarusian athletes are allowed to participate in all international competitions under the national symbols.

In response, the Judo Federation of Ukraine officially appealed to the International Judo Federation to confirm or deny this information, and also emphasized the importance of complying with the current recommendations of the International Olympic Committee regarding the participation of athletes from aggressor countries in international competitions.

On May 23, 2025, the Ukrainian Judo Federation received an official response from the IJF, which confirmed the decision of the Executive Committee. In particular, it was emphasized that "the IJF is committed to ensuring that sport serves as a platform for dialogue, unity and understanding - building bridges, not walls.

In this regard, in accordance with the order of the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine dated July 26, 2023, No. 4435, the Judo Federation of Ukraine is forced to decide not to participate in the World Championships to be held from June 13 to 19, 2025 in Budapest (Hungary).

The Judo Federation of Ukraine strongly condemns the decision of the International Judo Federation and considers it contrary to the basic principles of justice, responsibility and solidarity in the world sports movement. We are convinced that the participation of athletes from aggressor countries under national symbols is not only political blindness, but also a disregard for the victims of war and international law. We will continue to consistently defend our position based on moral values, freedom and dignity of the Ukrainian people," the statement reads.

