There will be just peace in Ukraine, but only after Putin – Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that a just peace is possible, but likely only after Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

The head of state made this remark in an interview with German broadcaster RTL, as reported by Censor.NET.

Zelenskyi called for increased international pressure on Russia to bring an end to its aggression against Ukraine.

According to him, there is currently no indication that Putin is willing to seek peace.

"We do not have sufficient pressure. Leading nations are not doing enough. The United States is involved, but not 100%. Other countries, such as China and other states of the Global South, are holding back. Putin is clinging to power. We will have a just peace—but perhaps only after Putin," Zelenskyy stressed, adding that an interim solution—a ceasefire—is possible.

