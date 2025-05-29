Russia strikes Verkhnia Tersa in Zaporizhzhia region with GABs: 2 killed, 3 injured
Russian forces struck the village of Verkhnia Tersa in Zaporizhzhia region, killing two men.
This was reported by head of RMA Ivan Fedorov, according to Censor.NET.
"Guided aerial bombs (GABs) destroyed and damaged residential buildings. Two men were killed. Three others—a man and two women—required medical assistance," the statement reads.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password