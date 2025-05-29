Russia strikes Verkhnia Tersa in Zaporizhzhia region with GABs: 2 killed, 3 injured

Russian forces struck the village of Verkhnia Tersa in Zaporizhzhia region, killing two men.

This was reported by head of RMA Ivan Fedorov, according to Censor.NET.

"Guided aerial bombs (GABs) destroyed and damaged residential buildings. Two men were killed. Three others—a man and two women—required medical assistance," the statement reads.

