ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
13343 visitors online
News Photo Shellings of Mykolaiv region
1 148 4

Occupiers strike a farm in Mykolaiv region, one person killed. PHOTO

On the afternoon of 29 May, Russian invaders attacked the Horokhivka district of the Mykolaiv region with ballistic missiles, hitting a farm.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the RMA Vitalii Kim.

Four employees of the company were injured. Three of them are in serious condition. Doctors are fighting for their lives.

Kim later reported that one victim died in an ambulance on the way to the hospital.

Read more: 7-year-old girl wounded by FPV drone strike in Mykolaiv region

Mykolaiv region

Author: 

Mykolayivska region (497) shoot out (13459)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 