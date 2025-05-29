Russia forcibly deports 30 more Ukrainian orphans from Luhansk region for adoption – NRC

Thirty Ukrainian orphans have been forcibly removed from the temporarily occupied territories of the Luhansk region to Russia for adoption.

This was reported by the National Resistance Center (NRC) on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.

"The occupiers boast about the scale of abducting Ukrainian orphans. They continue to remove the youngest citizens of Ukraine from the temporarily occupied territories. According to the so-called ‘children’s rights commissioner in the Luhansk People’s Republic’ Inna Shvenk, 30 Ukrainian orphans who had been staying in the occupied part of Luhansk region were recently handed over to Russian families in various regions of the Russian Federation," the report said.

The collaborator noted what she described as "interest from Russians in Luhansk orphans"—a phrase which, according to the National Resistance Center, "sounds like shopping at a market."

As emphasized in the report, the Kremlin is systematically deporting Ukrainian children beyond Ukraine’s borders, effectively stripping them of their identity, family, and language. Such actions constitute war crimes under the Geneva Conventions.

