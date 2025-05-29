79 combat engagements recorded in frontline, most of them in Pokrovsk and Novopavlivka direction – General Staff

As of 4:00 p.m., 79 combat engagements recorded on the front line since the beginning of the day

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Situation in the north

Border settlements came under fire from Russian territory, including Mariine, Hirky, Bila Bereza, Slavhorod, Kucherivka, Dmytrivka, Oleksandrivka, Riasne, Shevchenkove, Popivka, Komarivka, Turia, and Pokrovka in the Sumy region, as well as Tymofiivka in the Kharkiv region. The villages of Myropilske and Naumivka in Sumy region were hit by airstrikes.

Hostilities in the Kharkiv region

Ukrainian troops repelled two attacks today near Starytsia and Vovchansk in the Kharkiv direction.

On the Kupiansk direction, Russian forces launched two assault operations near Nova Kruhliakivka. Fighting is ongoing.

Hostilities in Donbas

In the Lyman direction, the invading army launched five attacks near the settlements of Lypove, Hrekivka, and Ridkodub. Three combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Siversk direction, the Defense Forces repelled four attacks. Russian assault units attempted to advance toward Hryhorivka but were stopped by Ukrainian troops.

In the Kramatorsk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled four enemy attempts to advance toward Predtechyne, Bila Hora, Stupochky, and in the area of Kurdiumivka. One engagement is still ongoing.

In the Toretsk direction, intense fighting is ongoing in the area of Toretsk.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have made 31 attempts to push Ukrainian forces from their positions near the settlements of Zoria, Popiv Yar, Malynivka, Myroliubivka, Yelyzavetivka, Lysivka, Kotlyne, Novoserhiivka, Udachne, Troitske, and Andriivka. The Defense Forces are holding the line and have already repelled 27 attacks. The settlement of Dovha Balka was hit by a guided aerial bomb (GAB).

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy launched 16 attacks today near the settlements of Kostiantynopil, Bahatyr, Zelene Pole, Novopil, Vilne Pole, and Novodarivka. Three combat engagements are still ongoing.

Hostilities in the South

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy carried out airstrikes using unguided rockets on the town of Huliaipole, and dropped aerial bombs on Verkhnia Tersa, Malynivka, and Olhivske.

In the Orikhiv direction, the aggressor launched two attacks, with fighting taking place near the settlement of Stepove.

In the Prydniprovske direction, the enemy conducted one unsuccessful attack and struck Olhivka with unguided air rockets.

Hostilities in the Kursk direction

In the Kursk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled four Russian attacks, while seven combat engagements are still ongoing. Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has carried out six airstrikes, dropping a total of 15 guided aerial bombs on Ukrainian positions and populated areas. In addition, 121 artillery strikes were recorded, including nine using multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS).

There were no significant changes in the situation on other frontlines.