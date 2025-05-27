29 combat engagements in the Kursk direction, 6 still ongoing – General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, 166 combat engagements have occurred. The enemy launched one missile strike and 60 airstrikes against our troops' positions and populated areas, employing two missiles and 94 guided aerial bombs. Additionally, 912 enemy kamikaze drone attacks and 3,237 artillery strikes have been recorded.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook.

Situation in the Kharkiv region

Ukrainian units repelled seven attacks in the Kharkiv direction near the settlements of Vovchansk, Zapadne, Stroiivka, Fyholivka, and Dovhenke. Two engagements are still ongoing.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy twice attempted to advance on our positions near Zahryzove. All enemy attacks were successfully stopped by Ukraine’s Defense Forces.

Hostilities in the East

In the Lyman direction, enemy forces attacked 24 times, attempting to advance near Serebrianskyi forest, Nadiia, Novomykhailivka, Ridkodub, Kopanky, Katerynivka, Yampolivka, Zelena Dolyna, and toward Hrekivka, Hryhorivka, Karpivka, and Novyi Myr. Our defenders repelled 18 enemy attacks; six engagements are still ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, invading forces attacked 10 times near Chasiv Yar, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, and toward Bila Hora, Maiske, Stupochky, and Predtechyne. Currently, two engagements continue.

The enemy attempted to penetrate our defenses 15 times in the Toretsk direction near Druzhba, Dyliivka, and Toretsk. Combat is ongoing at three locations.

The enemy is intensively attacking Ukrainian defenders in the Pokrovsk direction. Throughout the day, the aggressor conducted 53 assault and offensive actions. Russian occupying forces showed high activity near the settlements of Zoria, Myroliubivka, Malynivka, Lysivka, Zvirove, Udachne, Yelyzavetivka, Kotlyne, Orikhove, Novoserhiivka, Novomykolaivka, Muravka, Kotliarivka, Troitske, Bohdanivka, Andriivka, and in the directions of Yablunivka and Oleksiivka. One engagement is still ongoing. The settlement of Stepanivka came under a Russian guided aerial bomb (GAB) strike.

According to preliminary estimates, today Ukrainian forces neutralized 134 occupiers in this direction, 61 of whom were irrecoverable losses. Ukrainian defenders also destroyed seven vehicles, one motorcycle, and three UAVs.

Situation in the South

In the Novopavlivka direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 16 attacks near Kostiantynopil, Burlatske, Novopil, Zelene Pole, and toward Shevchenko. Four engagements remain ongoing. The enemy conducted an airstrike near Novodarivka.

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy carried out strikes with unguided rockets on Huliaipole.

In the Orikhiv direction, nine engagements occurred as the enemy attempted to advance near Mali Shcherbaky, Stepove, and toward Novodanylivka. Ukrainian defenders effectively repelled the invaders. The enemy launched airstrikes near Kamianske and Stepnohirsk.

Kursk direction

Twenty-nine combat engagements took place today in the Kursk direction, six of which remain ongoing. During the day, the enemy conducted 229 artillery strikes, including 13 using multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS). Additionally, the enemy launched seven airstrikes, dropping 14 guided bombs.

In the Siversk, Huliaipole, and Prydniprovsk directions, the enemy conducted no offensive actions.

