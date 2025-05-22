Since beginning of day, 101 combat engagements on front line; most intense Russian assaults in Pokrovsk and Kursk directions – General Staff

The Defense Forces are focusing efforts on disrupting the Russian occupiers’ offensive plans and exhausting their combat potential. Since the beginning of the day, 101 combat engagements have taken place. The enemy has launched two missile strikes and 51 airstrikes, using four missiles and dropping 78 guided aerial bombs (GABs). In addition, the Russians used 1,324 kamikaze drones and carried out 4,183 attacks on populated areas and positions of Ukrainian forces.

Situation in the Kharkiv region

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy attempted six times to break through Ukrainian defensive lines near the town of Vovchansk and toward Dovhenke. The Russians also carried out an airstrike near the settlement of Rublene.

In Kupiansk district, Ukrainian defenders repelled three attacks in the areas of Petropavlivka, Kolisnykivka, Kindrashivka, Nova Kruhliakivka, and toward Pishchane. Two more engagements are ongoing.

Hostilities in the East

Ukrainian forces repelled twelve enemy attacks in the areas of Hrekivka, Novyi Myr, Torske, Lypove, and Ridkodub in the Lyman direction.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy launched two offensive actions near Hryhorivka and Bilohorivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, Ukrainian defenders halted three Russian attempts to advance near Chasiv Yar and Bila Hora. One engagement is still ongoing.

In the Toretsk direction, the occupiers launched six assaults today on Ukrainian positions near Romanivka, Toretsk, and Dyliivka. The Defense Forces are firmly holding their ground, having repelled four enemy assaults. Two engagements are still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy conducted 32 offensive actions. Russian forces were active near the settlements of Yelyzavetivka, Lysivka, Malynivka, Zvirove, Kotliarivka, Dachenske, Udachne, Troitske, and Andriivka, as well as toward Promin, Shevchenko Pershe, and Myroliubivka. Five combat engagements are ongoing. The enemy also carried out airstrikes on the areas of Pokrovsk, Stepanivka, Novotoretske, and Hnativka.

According to preliminary data, Ukrainian forces eliminated 83 Russian occupiers and wounded another 70 in this direction today. One 2S1 self-propelled artillery system, 11 vehicles, eight motorcycles, a drone control antenna, a Murom-M long-range optical surveillance system, 13 UAVs of various types, two satellite communication terminals, and one mortar were destroyed. Additionally, one vehicle, one quad bike, and an enemy artillery system sustained significant damage.

Situation in the South

In the Novopavlivka direction, Ukrainian units repelled 11 enemy attacks near Kostiantynopil and in the direction of Shevchenko and Novopil. One combat engagement is currently ongoing. Meanwhile, the enemy launched airstrikes on the settlements of Komar, Novoukrainka, and Novodarivka.

In the Huliaipole direction, the Defense Forces successfully repelled one enemy attempt to advance near the settlement of Vysoke. The settlements of Huliaipole and Vysoke were hit by airstrikes.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy carried out two offensive actions today toward Novodanylivka. Airstrikes also targeted the settlements of Kamianske, Novodanylivka, and Stepnohirsk.

In the Prydniprovske direction, the enemy conducted no offensive operations.

Kursk direction

In the Kursk direction, 20 combat engagements took place today. The enemy carried out 12 airstrikes, dropping 16 guided aerial bombs on populated areas and positions of the Defense Forces. Additionally, 191 artillery attacks were recorded, including three launched with multiple rocket systems.

In other directions, there were no significant changes in the operational situation.

Today, the following units deserve special recognition for their effective resistance to the enemy: the 65th Separate Mechanized Brigade "Velykyi Luh," the 406th Separate Artillery Brigade named after General-Khorunzhyi Oleksii Almazov, and the 1st Separate Territorial Defense Brigade named after Ivan Bohun.

