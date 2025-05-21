First assault motorcycle company in Armed Forces of Ukraine was formed as part of "Skala" regiment. VIDEO

The first motorcycle assault company in the Armed Forces of Ukraine was formed as part of the 425th separate assault regiment "Skala".

This was reported by the 425th SAR itself, Censor.NET informs.

"Skala" showed a training session of its soldiers, during which they practiced motorcycle driving and shooting on the move.

In the video, they move in a "swarm", sitting two by two on a motorbike. One is the driver, the other is the shooter.

"As a result, we have a modern 'cavalry' whose main task is to rapidly break through to enemy positions, carry out assault operations and quickly change the direction of attack," the 425th SAR added.

The "Militarnyi" media outlet notes that Russians have been using motorcycle assaults for a year now. The occupiers also use other vehicles, such as buggies, scooters and even scooters, to attack Ukrainian positions.