Russians shell Antonivka and Komyshany: one man killed, two injured

Russian forces launched artillery strikes on the settlements of Antonivka and Komyshany in Kherson region on May 29.

This was reported by the Kherson Regional Prosecutor’s Office, according to Censor.NET.

At around 1:00 p.m., a 27-year-old man was killed in Antonivka as a result of the strike. He was inside his home at the time.

After 3:00 p.m., Russian troops shelled Komyshany. According to the Kherson City Military Administration, a 79-year-old local woman sustained a concussion, blast injuries, and a closed head trauma. Medical personnel provided treatment on site.

A 64-year-old man in Komyshany also suffered similar injuries. He too received medical assistance.

