Trump is frustrated by Putin’s actions, - State Department

US President Donald Trump is disappointed with the actions of the Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin, in particular, the shelling of civilians in Ukraine.

This was stated by US State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce, Censor.NET reports citing Suspilne.

According to her, Trump is "extremely disappointed" with such actions by the Russian leader. Putin's actions will affect the US decision to negotiate with Russia, the spokeswoman said.

"And that's a judgement that will be made by the leaders of this country, the leaders of the free world, frankly, about whether or not it's possible to negotiate. And I think that in this case we will have to make a decision every minute," the spokeswoman said.

When asked whether the US would send a representative to possible future talks between Ukraine and Russia, Tammy Bruce said she "does not have that information".

The State Department spokeswoman also said that the US hopes that the talks between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul will take place.

