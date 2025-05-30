ICRC has once again become tool of Russian propaganda - DIU

The Main Intelligence Directorate of the MoD has denied the information provided by the delegation of the International Committee of the Red Cross in Ukraine on the number of missing citizens.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the page of Andrii Yusov, deputy head of the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War.

On 9 May, the following post was published on the telegram channel of the delegation of the International Committee of the Red Cross in Ukraine:

"As of April 2025, we have received 400,000 requests from families looking for their missing loved ones."

According to Yusov, the ICRC's information is incorrect.

"This is a completely incorrect or deliberately manipulative presentation of information. Details will follow later. Ukraine knows the real figures, and they are many times lower. The ICRC has once again become a propaganda tool of Russian murderers," the DIU representative stressed.

