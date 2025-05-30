US recognises validity of Russia’s demands for NATO non-expansion and is ready to discuss it, - Kellogg

US President Donald Trump is ready to promise the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin not to expand NATO to the east if such a demand becomes a condition for ending the war.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated in an interview with ABC News by US President Donald Trump's special envoy for Ukraine, General Keith Kellogg.

"I think this is a well-founded concern. This is one of the issues that Russia will bring up. They are talking not only about Ukraine. They also mention Georgia, they talk on Moldova. And we say: okay, we can discuss stopping NATO from expanding to your border. This is their security interest," Kellogg said.

He stressed that Ukraine's accession to NATO is not at the table, and that this position is shared by at least four NATO member states.

"We have said repeatedly, we've said like to us Ukraine's accession to NATO is not at the table. And we are not the only country that says so. I can name four other NATO countries that will confirm this. And we need all 32 countries to agree to join," Kellogg said.

Read more: Ukraine’s neutrality and lifting of sanctions: Putin sets conditions for ending war - Reuters

As a reminder, Putin has put forward conditions for ending the war in Ukraine. They include, among other things, a requirement that Western leaders commit in writing to halt NATO's eastward expansion and lift some of the sanctions against Russia.