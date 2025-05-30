Most enemy attacks were repelled in Pokrovsk, Novopavlivka, and Kursk directions - General Staff

In the last day, 173 combat engagements were registered on the frontline. Defense forces repelled enemy attacks in 11 directions.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in the morning report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Shelling of Ukraine

Yesterday, the enemy launched two missile attacks on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, using three missiles; 81 air strikes, dropping 158 drones. In addition, it carried out 5882 attacks, 85 of which were from multiple launch rocket systems, and used 2942 kamikaze drones to attack.

The aggressor carried out air strikes, in particular, in the areas of Khotiyivka, Chernihiv region; Miropillia, Miropilske, Barylo, Pysarivka, Osoyivka, Sumy region; Pidlyman, Kharkiv region; Novopavlivka, Dnipropetrovsk region; Siversk, Dovha Balka, Donetsk region; Huliaypole, Verkhnya Tersa, Malynivka, Olhivske, Novoselivka, Zaporizhzhia region; Olhivka, Kherson region.

Fighting in the east

In the Kharkiv sector, Ukrainian troops stopped nine enemy attacks in the areas of Starytsia and Vovchansk.

Four occupants' attacks took place in the Kupyansk sector yesterday. Defense forces repelled enemy assaults near Stepova Novoselivka and Nova Kruhlyakivka.

In the Lyman sector, the enemy attacked 13 times. He tried to advance in the areas of Lypove, Hrekivka, and Ridkodub.

In the Siverskyi sector, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders seven times in the direction of Hryhorivka and near Ivano-Daryivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, seven combat engagements were registered, the occupants tried to advance in the directions of Predtechyno, Bila Hora, Stupochky, and in the areas of Kurdyumivka and Chasovyi Yar.

In the Toretsk sector, the enemy made six attacks near Druzhba, Nelipivka, and Toretsk.

In the Pokrovsk sector, our defenders stopped 66 aggressor's offensives in the areas of Zoria, Popov Yar, Malynivka, Myroliubivka, Yelizavetivka, Lysivka, Kotlyne, Novoserhiivka, Udachne, Troitske, and Andriivka.

In the Novopavlivka sector, the Ukrainian Defense Forces stopped 24 attacks on the positions of our troops near the towns of Kostiantynopil, Bahatyr, Zelene Pole, Novopil, Vilnove Pole, and Novodarivka.

Situation in the South and North

The aggressor attacked three times in the Orikhivsk sector, with fighting taking place near Stepove and Shcherbaky.

In the Prydniprovskyi sector, the enemy conducted one offensive action, which was unsuccessful.

In the Kursk sector, Ukrainian Defense Forces units stopped 26 attacks by Russian invaders over the past day. In addition, the enemy launched 14 air strikes using 26 guided bombs, and fired 238 artillery shells at Ukrainian troops' positions and localities, including 11 from multiple launch rocket systems.

The enemy did not conduct any offensive actions in the Huliaypillia sector.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of enemy offensive groups were detected.

Strikes against the enemy

Our soldiers inflict significant losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces and actively undermine the enemy's offensive potential in the rear.

Over the past day, the aviation, missile troops, and artillery of the Defense Forces hit eight areas of concentration of personnel and equipment, a command center, four artillery units, and an air defense system of the Russian invaders.

In total, the losses of the Russian invaders amounted to 1140 people over the past day. Ukrainian soldiers also neutralized one tank, two armored combat vehicles, 35 artillery systems, one multiple rocket launcher system, an air defense system, 71 operational and tactical UAVs, and 74 units of the occupiers' vehicles.

