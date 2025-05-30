Russian occupiers are trying to break through in small groups in Lyptsi area of ​​Kharkiv region - NGU Khartiia

The enemy is trying to find weaknesses in the Ukrainian defense in the Kharkiv region in order to launch a more massive offensive in the future.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Captain Oleksii Krymeniuk, head of the planning department of the 13th operational brigade of the National Guard "Khartiia", on Suspilne TV channel.

"There is no significant accumulation of enemy forces and means. At the same time, he is replenishing these forces and means in order to find a gap in the defense and conduct a more massive assault. In recent weeks, there have been several attempts at assaults - the enemy's equipment was destroyed, and so were the approaches," Krymeniuk said.

The Russians have stopped accumulating heavy equipment as it was destroyed by the Defense Forces. However, the enemy has begun to actively use motorcycles, quad bikes, and "loaves". The National Guard is not letting the enemy feel free and is trying to keep them away from their positions and block enemy logistics.

"The latest prisoners told us that the situation is difficult. That's why enemy units can stay in positions for months without rotation and evacuation of prisoners," he said.

