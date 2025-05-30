2 078 52
Kellogg: Trump may walk out of Ukraine talks if he feels he is being used
The United States of America may stop participating in negotiations to resolve the war in Ukraine if President Donald Trump believes that he is being used.
This was stated by the special representative of the White House, Keith Kellogg, on ABC News, Censor.NET reports.
According to Kellogg, if Trump feels that there is no progress in the negotiations, he may terminate the participation of the United States. "I think when you talk about withdrawal, if he feels he's being used and that there's no hope for progress going forward. He's basically saying: "We are done with this. Europe, it's your business. Now it's your turn," Kellogg said.
