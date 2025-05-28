Russian media report Lavrov and Rubio held talks on preparing negotiations
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov held a phone call with U.S. Secretary of State Mark Rubio.
As reported by Censor.NET, this was stated by the Russian news agency TASS.
According to the Russians, Lavrov informed the US Secretary of State about preparations for a new round of talks between Kyiv and Moscow.
Rubio, in turn, emphasized President Donald Trump’s determination to end the war in Ukraine as soon as possible.
Earlier, Putin’s spokesperson Dmitry Peskov stated that Russia’s negotiating teams were working on a list of conditions for a temporary ceasefire.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password