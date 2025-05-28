2 098 19
Russian negotiating teams are developing list of conditions for temporary ceasefire - Peskov
Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Ukraine and Russia are currently working on conditions for a temporary truce.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Russian media.
"The negotiating teams of Russia and Ukraine are working on a list of conditions for a temporary truce," he said.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password