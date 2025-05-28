ENG
Russian negotiating teams are developing list of conditions for temporary ceasefire - Peskov

Kremlin announced work on temporary ceasefire

Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Ukraine and Russia are currently working on conditions for a temporary truce.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Russian media.

"The negotiating teams of Russia and Ukraine are working on a list of conditions for a temporary truce," he said.

